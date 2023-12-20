Trump lawyer 'not even concerned' about radical ruling from Colorado

A lawyer for President Donald Trump says she's "not even concerned" about a radical leftist ruling from Democrat judges on the Colorado Supreme Court, who want Trump banned from the state's GOP primary.

The stunning decision that ignored the Constitution's requirement for due process and court precedent and congressional intent was announced yesterday to the delight of those weaponizing the court system against Trump, and guffaws from those with a more constitutional perspective.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba was asked about the situation, and she predicted the Supreme Court will address the state court's political activism quickly, and the result "could be" 9-0 for Trump.

"This is the problem that I face very day … judges want to make a name for themselves. They think they're pioneers for the liberal radical left. You're not a pioneer, you're going to look ridiculous," she said.

"You do not understand due process, you do not understand the Constitution. You are literally a state level court that is going to look ridiculous when the Supreme Court … overturns you that's not a good look."

She added, "There is no question in my mind, due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left… I'm not even concerned."

She said her client is not particularly surprised given the years-long war leftists and Democrats have staged against him, using everything from the FBI and the DOJ to legacy media.

"It's another day. I mean, I would love to tell you he's (@realDonaldTrump) shaken by it, but he's not. It's another day." @AlinaHabba on #Trump after the news of the CO Supreme Court ruling disqualifying him from the 2024 ballot.

via @BreitbartNews Daily with @slaterradio… pic.twitter.com/FgbEx0hwAZ — SiriusXM Patriot (@SiriusXMPatriot) December 20, 2023

"I would love to tell you he's shaken but, but he's not. It's another day," she said. "This is the way they've been treating him since 2015 … it just shows you how much he loves the country. He's willing to sacrifice, including his family, his businesses for the sake of the country.

"He's strong, he's stronger than ever. He's still on the campaign trail, he's clearly leading."

Longtime commentator and legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a Democrat himself, warned of the massive damage being done to the nation by the Colorado Democrats.

"This will throw the entire system of electing presidents … into disarray. It's a scandal," he said. "The justices who wrote this decision ought to be ashamed."

An opinion piece by Charles Hurt at the Washington Times went even one step further, explaining that the move by Colorado leftists and Democrats "ensures" Trump will win in 2024.

"Democrats will stop at nothing to destroy Mr. Trump’s electoral future," he said, "You know, sometimes you have to destroy democracy in order to save democracy. Preserve an election by forbidding people from voting for their favored candidate in the election."

He said the "judicial fiat" in Colorado still leaves Democrats with a problem: "It’s the problem they have had all along. His supporters do not care what they do to him. Strike that. They care very much. Every cartoonish, unconstitutional weapon they use against Mr. Trump only makes his supporters support him more.

"And independents. Apparently, even some Democrats."

He explained, "This junta court just gave Mr. Trump another 10-point bump in the polls. Americans love a fighter. They love an underdog. They even love an outlaw, if the outlaw is relatable or on the run from a common enemy. Mr. Trump checks all those boxes, and it is driving Democratic politicians even more insane than they already were."

He said the voters are moving toward Trump.

"Sure, some of it is because people are suffering misery under the Biden administration. Some people are realizing that Mr. Trump was right on every issue while Democrats are wrong on every issue. And some of it is that people are finally seeing through the endless conspiracy of lies about him (and President Biden) spun by the media-government-intelligence complex. And people are changing their minds in polls today because of what they see Democratic politicians and partisan prosecutors in places like Washington, Atlanta, New York and now the state of Colorado are doing to him. They know it is wrong. It is unfair. It is unconstitutional. It is un-American.

"So, the Colorado Supreme Court has just sealed the 2024 election — by ensuring Donald Trump gets reelected."

