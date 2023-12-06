Trump makes big prediction about Democratic presidential nomination

By Harold Hutchison

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he doubted President Joe Biden would be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 election.

Trump expressed his doubts during a Tuesday evening town hall held in Davenport, Iowa, hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I personally don’t think he makes it,” Trump told Hannity.

“Okay, I haven’t said that, I’m saving it for this big town hall,” Trump continued. “I personally don’t think so. I think he’s in bad shape physically. Remember when he said I’d like to take him behind the barn? If he took me behind the barn and I went like this [blows], I believe he would fall over. I believe he would fall over.”

Biden has suffered some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy on June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

“I watched him at the beach,” Trump said. “He wasn’t able to lift a beach chair which was meant for children. Mentally, I would say he’s possibly equally as bad and maybe worse.”

Former President Barack Obama advisor David Axelrod expressed concerns about Biden’s candidacy for the 2024 election in a Nov. 5 post on X, citing poor polling numbers. Biden has trailed Trump for the first time in several nationwide polls, including ones conducted by NBC News and Quinnipiac.

Trump also leads in swing states like Arizona and Michigan, which he won in 2016, but lost in 2020, according to Politico.

Biden also faces third-party challenges from more liberal candidates, including environmental advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and professor Cornel West, who are running as independents, while 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein announced she is seeking that party’s nomination again in 2024.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

