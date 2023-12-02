Trump is Superman, Batman, Elvis and the Beatles rolled into 1

Former President Donald Trump isn't just winning big in America; he's spreading!

A Trump clone (Javier Milei) was just elected as president of Argentina. A Trump clone (Geert Wilders) was just elected as the leader of the Netherlands. A Trump clone (Conor McGregor) is the new nationalist hero of Ireland, defending the Irish people from foreign invasion – and he may also become the next prime minister.

A Trump clone was even elected mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, this week – the first Republican elected since 1877.

You've heard the song "Turning Japanese" by the Vapors: "I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think so." Well, the new hit single is "The whole world is turning Trump, I really think so." Everywhere in America and all over the world, Trump is spreading.

Did you see President Trump entering the arena for UFC two weeks ago? It was one of the most amazing, exhilarating sports entrances ever. Twenty thousand fans went insane screaming for Trump. It was like the Beatles arriving in America in 1964.

Did you see President Trump entering the football stadium last Saturday for the South Carolina-Clemson college football game? When Trump walked into the stadium the crowd was even more hysterical than the UFC crowd. It was like they were witnessing Elvis return from the dead. Eighty thousand fans went wild for Trump, screaming his name and chanting "USA, USA, USA." It was literally one of the most exciting scenes in sports history.

Keep in mind this wasn't a political convention. These weren't Republicans. This was a mainstream football game. And the audience was mostly college students. No politician in U.S. history has ever elicited a reaction like this.

Trump is no longer a man. He is a superhero to a vast swath of America.

Polls confirm that something special is happening. Trump is beating Biden in virtually every poll at RealClearPolitics. Trump is winning in every battleground state. Trump is winning among youth. Trump is leading among minority men. And if Trump is winning the popular vote, that means he's winning an electoral landslide.

This is happening while Trump is under four federal and state indictments, facing 91 felony counts and over 700 years in prison.

Trump is doing the best in polls in history. In all the years since he came down the escalator in 2015, Trump has rarely led in polls – anywhere.

Trump voters are always undercounted in polls. That's why Trump was always trailing Hillary in 2016. Yet Trump won. Trump was always trailing Biden throughout 2019 and 2020 – nationally and in most battleground states. Yet Trump added 12 million new votes. He got the most votes of any sitting president in history.

We all know Trump won the 2020 election. Democrats had to rig and cheat with fake mail-in ballots in six key battleground states to overcome huge Trump leads on Election Night that would have given Trump an electoral landslide.

But now for the first time in history, Trump is winning in every poll.

In the GOP primary, he's winning even bigger. He's leading by 50 points in the latest Morning Consult poll. The latest RacetotheWH poll has Trump winning the GOP primary in all 50 states … and winning the potential delegate battle 2,311 to 67 for Nikki Haley and 63 for Ron DeSantis.

How dramatically have things changed? Trump was just endorsed by a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island.

How did Trump go from supposedly "unpopular," "washed-up" and "the GOP's past" to superhero, Superman, Batman, Elvis and the Beatles rolled into one, while under nonstop criminal indictment? The answers are simple …

First, Biden and "Bidenomics" have wrecked the country. Whether it's the economy, inflation, interest rates, open borders, or wars around the world, it's clear things were remarkably better under Trump. Anyone with a brain, anyone who isn't blind, can see how America has declined since Biden took over, and wants Trump back.

Secondly, the American people have woken up because of the the weaponization of government ... the indictments against Trump ... the persecution of Trump ... the FBI raids against peaceful Trump protesters while no one prosecutes violent BLM or pro-Hamas thugs ... the Nazi/Soviet-like government conspiracy to censor and ban any dissent.

The majority of the American people now understand Trump is our last stand. The evil cabal in power wants Trump dead, disqualified, or in prison for life. They are clearly scared to death that Trump stands in the way of their evil plans. If the communists, globalists, D.C. swamp creatures and deep state traitors succeed in taking Trump down, we're all next. More and more Americans are waking up.

And from the results in Argentina, the Netherlands and the riots in Ireland over open borders, it's clear "Trump is spreading." He's not a man anymore. He's a symbol of the fight between the people who want freedom and prosperity, and the deep state and Big Brother who want to enslave and impoverish the people.

Lastly, it's clear Trump has sacrificed his life for us. He was a celebrity billionaire with the greatest life on the planet. He gave it all up to save America, and the great American middle class, and make America great again. Now he faces courtroom battles and million dollar per month legal bills for life ... life in prison over bogus charges ... and assassination. All because he is fighting for us.

That's why Trump is Superman, Batman, Elvis and the Beatles rolled into one. Democrats have only themselves to blame. They made Trump into a superhero. They made him a martyr. They made him a legend. Now Trump clones are sprouting all over the world.

Thank you, Democrats. You built this Trump superhero.

