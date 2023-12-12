Tucker Carlson: 'You're going to get violence if you keep this s*** up'

The Democrats are so shaken by the idea that President Donald Trump could win the 2024 presidential election, they have gone to court in multiple jurisdictions with claims both civil and criminal to try to keep him from the ballot.

He's still polling as the favorite among GOP candidates – and even shown as likely to beat the cognitive-challenged Democrat Joe Biden.

But there's great danger in the Democrats' schemes that are trying to put Trump in jail, a move being pursued by a prosecutor and judge in Washington, as well as others.

The result, according to commentator Tucker Carlson, would be violence.



He was being interviewed by Megyn Kelly and she explained that the Washington judge would have an option to jail Trump pending appeal if he's convicted for questioning the results of the 2020 race.

As 92% of those in Washington, D.C., hate Trump and voted for Biden, and Judge Tanya Chutkan herself hates Trump – as she's regularly attacked him verbally – a conviction would not necessarily surprise.

But if that happens, Kelly said, the country's going to "burn."

She said, "There is no way the Trump base is not going to be beside itself with anger at that level of deprivation of being able to simply vote for a candidate of choice. That's what's being taken away."

Carlson elaborated:

Speaking of violence, that's what you're going to get. And speaking as someone who detests violence, I've seen war that's why I detest violence so much and I've spent a lot of my career trying to argue against … because I think violence is the worst thing. I'm just being honest here. If you leave people no alternative, then what do you think is going to happen? I mean the whole point of electoral democracy is that it’s a pressure relief valve that takes people who are very frustrated with the way things are going and gives them a way to express themselves, have their desires heard and ultimately their will done, to be represented in a peaceful way. And if you take that away, if you stage an unfair election, which 2020 was, if you suppress information voters need to make an informed decision, and you're rigging the election and they did that. So if you keep doing that, and people have no economic power, you’ve devalued my currency, so it's like 11 dollars for a dozen eggs, AND my vote doesn't matter any more, well then what do I have? What power do I have?

"You're going to get violence if keep this s*** up," he said. "And that's just the truth."

He described how "any rational person can see what's coming."

That means those in power have to stop their war against Trump.

"The charges against Trump are not real, they're not even serious crimes," he said. But Democrats, in fact, are "treating him like a felon." Trump himself has characterized the legal attacks on him as a "witch hunt."

Carlson addressed the Democrats behind the Trump Derangement Syndrome campaign directly: "You're about to wreck the country. Don't do this please."

In fact, Trump is facing charges in Washington and Georgia for the basic fact that he believed the 2020 election was rigged, and Democrats consider not adopting their belief about the results to be a crime.

In fact, the 2020 election was the result of several undue influences on the electorate, including the $400-plus million Mark Zuckerberg handed out through foundations to various officials to recruit leftist voters to support Biden.

The other factor was the FBI's election interference, when it falsely claimed that the Biden family scandals detailed in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden was Russian disinformation, when agents knew at the time those all were real.

The FBI told media organizations to suppress that accurate report, and a polling later showed that likely handed the election to Joe Biden.

