U.N. Climate Summit serves gourmet burgers to elites

(SLAY NEWS) – Powerful globalist elites jetting to the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai have been served gourmet smoked wagyu burgers and luxury BBQ while they demand that the general public is banned from eating meat to fight “global warming.”

After they arrive by private jet for the two-week conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attendees are offered a wide variety of gourmet food options from vendors who serve beef.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In between battling to end the so-called “climate crisis,” the noble “eco-warriors” are treated to lavish food offerings, including “juicy beef,” “slabs of succulent meat,” smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and “melt-in-your-mouth BBQ” in addition to African street BBQ, fast-casual Mexican fare, and an Asian option that has a “touch of French flair,” according to the summit’s online portal.

TRENDING: Stop the #MeToo lawsuit carnival

Read the full story ›