U.N. Climate Summit serves gourmet burgers to elites

While demanding public be banned from eating meat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2023 at 4:50pm
(Image by LUM3N from Pixabay)

(SLAY NEWS) – Powerful globalist elites jetting to the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai have been served gourmet smoked wagyu burgers and luxury BBQ while they demand that the general public is banned from eating meat to fight “global warming.”

After they arrive by private jet for the two-week conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attendees are offered a wide variety of gourmet food options from vendors who serve beef.

In between battling to end the so-called “climate crisis,” the noble “eco-warriors” are treated to lavish food offerings, including “juicy beef,” “slabs of succulent meat,” smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and “melt-in-your-mouth BBQ” in addition to African street BBQ, fast-casual Mexican fare, and an Asian option that has a “touch of French flair,” according to the summit’s online portal.

Read the full story ›

