U.S. beer industry faces '5-alarm fire' as sales plunge to 25-year low

(ZEROHEDGE) – The American beer industry is facing a "five-alarm fire," Craig Purser, president of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, warned in a speech to wholesalers at a convention in October.

Purser issued his warning at a time when the popularity of craft beer and hard seltzers had peaked. Consumer demand has shifted more towards canned cocktails and nonalcoholic beers. Additionally, Generation Z consumes less alcohol than any other generation, favoring spirits like vodka and tequila over beer.

Moreover, souring long-term beer trends have been compounded by the nationwide implosion in Bud Light's demand. Anheuser-Busch's decision to feature trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney in their April campaign has been one of the worst marketing disasters in a generation.

