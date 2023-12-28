A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. beer industry faces '5-alarm fire' as sales plunge to 25-year low

Consumer demand has shifted more towards canned cocktails, nonalcoholic beers

Published December 28, 2023 at 5:10pm
Published December 28, 2023 at 5:10pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The American beer industry is facing a "five-alarm fire," Craig Purser, president of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, warned in a speech to wholesalers at a convention in October.

Purser issued his warning at a time when the popularity of craft beer and hard seltzers had peaked. Consumer demand has shifted more towards canned cocktails and nonalcoholic beers. Additionally, Generation Z consumes less alcohol than any other generation, favoring spirits like vodka and tequila over beer.

Moreover, souring long-term beer trends have been compounded by the nationwide implosion in Bud Light's demand. Anheuser-Busch's decision to feature trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney in their April campaign has been one of the worst marketing disasters in a generation.

