YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A city in Michigan has banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers due to noise and health issues.

The decision was made unanimously by Ann Arbor's city council on Monday, according to Mlive.com.

The new law, sponsored by council members Jenn Cornell, Dharma Akmon and Jen Eyer was up for debate for weeks.

Read the full story ›