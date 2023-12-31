A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. Navy sinks 3 boats, kills militants trying to board merchant ship

'This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2023 at 12:26pm
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Wylie directs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Detroit in Key West, Florida, April 20, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. Navy helicopters killed an unspecified number of Houthi militants and sunk three of their boats in self defense early Sunday after the Yemen-based rebels fired at troops coming to the aid of a commercial ship, the military said.

Iranian-backed rebels aboard four small boats attacked the Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and operated Maersk Hangzou for the second time that day, firing crew-served and small arms weapons at the commercial ship’s crew and attempting to board, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. While responding to the Hangzhou’s distress call, U.S. helicopters from the nearby aircraft carrier and destroyer came under fire themselves, destroying three of the boats and sending the fourth to scramble away.

The incident is the first time the Pentagon has confirmed Houthi militants directly targetd American military personnel.

“U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER (CVN 69) and GRAVELY (DDG 107) responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms. The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews,” CENTCOM said.

Sailors load missiles onto a Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS America in preparation for a live-fire exercise in the Phillipine Sea, Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

Sailors load missiles onto a Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS America in preparation for a live-fire exercise in the Phillipine Sea, Aug. 16, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

Is the U.S. doing enough to stop attacks from Iran-backed military groups?

There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment, CENTCOM confirmed.

A contracted security team on the Maersk also joined in the firefight, according to CENTCOM.

The evening prior, a missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen struck the Hangzhou while it was transiting the Southern Red Sea, according to CENTCOM. The Hangzhou issued a distress call and the destroyers USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded, but there were no reported injuries.

The Gravely shot down two more anti-ship ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward the “ships” while rendering assistance, CENTCOM said.

“This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19,” the military wrote.

After the two incidents, Maersk, which had just returned to the Red Sea after pausing transits through the Bab el-Mandeb due to the increased Houthi threat, called a 48-hour suspension of shipping through the critical strait, AFP News reported. The Hangzhou was en route from Singapore to Port Suez in Egypt.

“In light of the incident — and to allow time to investigate the details of the incident and assess the security situation further — it has been decided to delay all transits through the area for the next 48 hours,” Maersk said in a statement, according to AFP.

CENTCOM welcomed on Saturday Denmark’s plan to deploy a frigate to the Red Sea in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a U.S.-led multinational coalition aimed at protecting shipping through the Red Sea and deterring future attacks.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

