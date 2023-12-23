U.S. taxpayers paid for hundreds of thousands of condoms to be sent to terrorist hotbed

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

A family planning program in terrorist-laden Yemen funded by American taxpayers “consumed” more than 430,000 condoms over the course of several years, according to a U.S. Agency for International Development(USAID) report.

The program, titled “Strengthening Family Planning Services in Yemen,” provided more than 500,000 condoms during that time frame, of which 438,801 were “consumed,” according to the USAID report. The program, which ran from August 2018 through September 2022, was designed to “increase the provision and availability of family planning services among conflict-affected women and girls accessing hospitals and health centers in 220 health facilities” across war-torn Yemen, home to the previously U.S.- designated terrorist group the Houthis, and was administered by Save the Children.

Yemen has been engulfed in a brutal civil war for nearly ten years, with the Iran-backed Houthi Islamists fighting against the country’s internationally-recognized and Saudi Arabia-backed government, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. While fighting has lessened in 2023, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks against U.S. forces and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, especially since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Biden administration removed the Houthis from the federal government’s foreign terrorist organization list in February 2021, reversing the Trump administration’s designation of the group.

The program was funded by “a combination of an initial two-year award, followed by two consecutive one-year extensions, to provide services to women of reproductive age, strengthen health systems, and build the capacity of the public health staff to sustain service provision,” according to the USAID report. The report does not disclose exactly how much money the program or the condoms cost the U.S. government.

The program provided other forms of birth control to Yemenis, including IUDs, Depo Provera injections and “emergency pills,” according to the USAID report. Additionally, the program also paid for 34 mobile medical stands and curtains, 17 mobile examination lamps and 14 metal cupboards in the country’s Ta’izz province, according to the report.

In addition to the Ta’izz province, the program covered contraceptives and similar family planning products and services in the Aden and Lahj regions, according to the report.

Save the Children is an organization that administers health, education and emergency response services all over the world, especially in regions that are war-ravaged or very poor, according to its website.

Neither USAID nor Save the Children responded immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

