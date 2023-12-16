U.S. warship downs suicide 'drone wave' launched from Yemen in Red Sea

Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

A U.S. warship operating in the Red Sea engaged a wave of suicide drones on Saturday launched from Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The 14 one-way attack drones were assessed to have originated from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, CENTCOM said, but did not directly confirm whether the Iran-backed militia intended to target the U.S. destroyer. Sending a “drone wave” near U.S. warships would signal an escalation, as similar incidents in recent weeks have involved the U.S.S. Carney and other warships downing single drones threatening the vessels.

TRENDING: Secret Service boats were 'inoperable' as Obama's chef was drowning

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“In the early morning hours of December 16 (Sanna time) the US Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” the statement read.

No damage to the ship occurred and there were no injuries immediately reported, CENTCOM said. “Regional Red Sea partners were alerted to the threat.”

The Houthis have intensified drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in or near the Red Sea, saying they would threaten any vessel intending to deliver cargo to Israel or whose ownership is linked to Israelis. Many of the targeted ships have denied any connection to Israel.

Was the U.S. destroyer under direct attack? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The U.S.S. Carney is deployed to the 5th fleet area of operations to prevent an escalation of hostilities throughout the Middle East, according to a statement from CENTCOM.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla had just visited the Carney on Dec. 11 to obtain a better picture of what is taking place in the region.

Overnight Friday, a British warship also engaged a suspected one-way attack drone targeting merchant shipping, the U.K. defense minister said.

On Friday, the Houthis demanded the Liberian-flagged Motor Vessel MSC Alanya to divert course, but the vessel continued on its northward path while maintaining communications with U.S. forces and is believed to be traveling safely, CENTCOM said. Then, the Houthis struck the Liberian-flagged Motor Vessel Al Jasrah as it was heading southward, causing a fire on board.

In yet another Friday incident, Houthi forces fired two ballistic missiles at shipping lanes in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, and one of the missiles hit the Liberian-flagged MV Palatium 3, CENTCOM said. The destroyer U.S.S. Mason responded to the Palatium’s distress call.

“The other missile likely missed any ships. No injuries have been reported by any of the three ships attacked, but this latest round of attacks is yet another demonstration of the great risk to international shipping caused by these Houthi actions,” the statement read.



Several international shipping companies have shut down or restricted transit through the Red Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Pentagon maintains that escalation in hostile actions against commercial shipping in the Red Sea are not driven by the Israel-Hamas war.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!