U.S. warship, multiple commercial ships attacked in Red Sea

(JUST THE NEWS) – An American warship and multiple commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon said, in what may mark a major escalation of military activity in the Middle East related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available," the Pentagon said, according to The Associated Press.

The British military said earlier in the day that a suspected drone attack and explosions occurred in the Red Sea, but it did not provide further details.

