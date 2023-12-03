A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. warship, multiple commercial ships attacked in Red Sea

Pentagon did not identify what group was responsible for assault

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 12:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
USS Carney on patrol (video screenshot)

USS Carney on patrol (video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – An American warship and multiple commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon said, in what may mark a major escalation of military activity in the Middle East related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available," the Pentagon said, according to The Associated Press.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The British military said earlier in the day that a suspected drone attack and explosions occurred in the Red Sea, but it did not provide further details.

TRENDING: Just who are the 'Nazis'?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Breaches by Iran-affiliated hackers spanned multiple U.S. states
It only took 56 days for U.N. Women to condemn Hamas' mass rapes of Israelis
U.S. warship, multiple commercial ships attacked in Red Sea
New 'trans' texbook for psychiatrists could harm millions of kids, critics say
Diplomas for sale: No attendance required to 'graduate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×