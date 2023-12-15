A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ultra-rare Nikes worth $10,000 found in donation bin

Custom gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers found by homeless man

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:31pm
(WGN-TV) – In 2019, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee hired famed Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield to create a custom set of Jordan 3s for a small group of people in honor of his 2019 Oscar nomination for “BlacKKKlansman.”

Years later, a pair of those sneakers tumbled down the donation slot at the Portland Rescue Mission and into the hands of former homeless man and recovering addict James Free. Free, who was undergoing worker training at the Portland Rescue Mission warehouse in West Portland, found the sparkling gold shoes and brought them to the staff’s attention.

“He was sorting through a large crate of backlogged donations when he saw the shiny pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers,” the Portland Rescue Mission said. “After gathering second opinions from sneaker-heads and experts, staff members realized what they had on their hands.”

Read the full story ›

