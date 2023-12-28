A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
University cancels Trump rally

'Vision of the Trump campaign and Dordt were incongruent'

By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:16pm
(MSN) – Dordt University has put out a statement about former President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Sioux Center, saying the event has moved.

The university said they invite presidential candidates of all political parties each campaign cycle, with the intent of the event being “educational in nature, including questions directly from Dordt students to the candidates.” Meanwhile, the Trump campaign desired a rally format.

In addition, the university also said that it understood that nothing would be publicized about Trump’s visit until the format was finalized after the new year.

