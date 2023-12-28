A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University chancellor fired after making porn with his wife

Behavior 'has subjected the university to significant reputational harm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:12pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – University of Wisconsin – La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is out of a job after it was revealed he and his wife made porn videos under the name “Sexy Happy Couple.” The regents made the decision at their meeting yesterday.

“Gow, 63, and his wife, Carmen Wilson, appear in videos on several porn websites using ‘Sexy Happy Couple’ as the account name, a moniker also used on at least two social media accounts,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“The couple also published two books under pseudonyms detailing their experiences in the adult film industry. Both books and the social media accounts feature photos clearly showing Gow and Wilson,” the Journal Sentinel reported.

