University ordered to pay $15 million to doctor for anti-male bias in Title IX case

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Philadelphia university must pay $15 million to a male doctor after a jury found it had discriminated against him based on gender in a Title IX investigation.

On Dec. 11, a jury entered the judgment against Thomas Jefferson University based on its decision in favor of the plaintiff, former Rothman Orthopaedic Institute surgeon John Abraham. One of his subordinates, medical resident Jessica Philips, had accused him of rape.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Irene Reyes, senior director of news and media relations at Thomas Jefferson University, told The College Fix that the school is “disappointed in the jury’s verdict and continue to believe Jefferson treated both parties fairly and equitably in this matter between a faculty member and a resident physician learner.”

TRENDING: A climate of orchestrated change

Read the full story ›