University ordered to pay $15 million to doctor for anti-male bias in Title IX case

Discriminated against him because of his gender

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:08pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Philadelphia university must pay $15 million to a male doctor after a jury found it had discriminated against him based on gender in a Title IX investigation.

On Dec. 11, a jury entered the judgment against Thomas Jefferson University based on its decision in favor of the plaintiff, former Rothman Orthopaedic Institute surgeon John Abraham. One of his subordinates, medical resident Jessica Philips, had accused him of rape.

Irene Reyes, senior director of news and media relations at Thomas Jefferson University, told The College Fix that the school is “disappointed in the jury’s verdict and continue to believe Jefferson treated both parties fairly and equitably in this matter between a faculty member and a resident physician learner.”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







