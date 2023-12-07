University president clarifies that calling for genocide against Jews 'has no place' on campus

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harvard President Claudine Gay clarified her position on students calling for genocide against the Jewish people Wednesday, saying that students who did so would be “held to account,” according to a tweet.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik questioned several presidents of elite universities Tuesday, including Gay, who refused to say whether genocidal chants calling for the elimination of Jews, such as “intifada revolution” or “from the river to the sea,” violated the universities’ codes of conduct. Following backlash on social media and uproar from prominent figures, Gay clarified and said calls for genocide “have no place at Harvard,” according to a tweet.

“There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account,” the statement reads.

More than 30 student organizations at Harvard signed a pro-Palestinian letter blaming Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, causing nationwide uproar. Gay released a statement on Oct. 10 saying that the students did not speak for the university but had a right to free speech.

Over 100 Harvard faculty signed a letter defending the phrase “From the river to the sea,” calling it “complicated.” Following the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on Harvard’s campus, several donors stopped donating, causing concern among Harvard gift officers who receive donations.

Students previously had their offers to Harvard rescinded over offensive messages sent within a group text and one student had his offer rescinded for racist comments made when he was 16. Conservatives on elite campuses have often been disciplined by university administrations.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

