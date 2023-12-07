University students hold 'teach in' justifying Hamas massacre

(FOX NEWS) – Columbia University admitted that a student-led discussion aimed at justifying Hamas' October 7 massacre as a "Palestinian counteroffensive" happened Wednesday despite the school's efforts to shut the event down, sparking concern among Jewish students.

Videos circulated on social media from inside Columbia's School of Social Work showing a group of pro-Palestinian students gathered in the lobby, as a female speaker could be heard praising Oct. 7 and the Taliban taking back Afghanistan. Some student protesters held umbrellas with the Columbia School of Social Work logo, blocking people from recording.

A female Israeli student was recorded confronting participants, some of whom wore masks to hide their identities, that "if you want to talk about the military operation in Gaza, we can do that, I would love to have a genuine and real conversation with any of you, but I cannot do that when in these hallways you call for violence against me, against my children." She also asked demonstrators when they spout messages of "by any means necessary," "is my life a means necessary?"

