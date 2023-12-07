UNLV shooting suspect was professor who had applied for job

(FOX NEWS) – The gunman suspected of killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, the Associated Press reported.

Law enforcement sources told the news agency the gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina. The source was not named because they weren't authorized to release information from an ongoing investigation to the public. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Terror struck the UNLV campus on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School. Students and faculty followed guidance to "Run-Hide-Fight" as the shooter moved through several floors of the building before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

TRENDING: American ships put in bull's-eye in Mideast

Read the full story ›