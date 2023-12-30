A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Venice limiting size of tourist groups to protect popular city

Starting in June, parties will be limited to 25 people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 4:09pm
Venice, Italy (Pixabay)

(ABC NEWS) – The Italian city of Venice announced new limits Saturday on the size of tourist groups, the latest move to reduce the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city.

Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people, or roughly half the capacity of a tourist bus, and the use of loudspeakers, “which can generate confusion and disturbances,” will be banned, the city said in a statement.

The city official charged with security, Elisabetta Pesce, said the policies were aimed at improving the movement of groups through Venice’s historic center as well as the heavily visited islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

WND News Services
