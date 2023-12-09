Vladimir Putin moves closer to 5th term as Russian president

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving President Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Members of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to approve a decree setting the date. "In essence, this decision marks the start of the election campaign," said Valentina Matviyenko, the chamber's speaker.

Putin, 71, hasn't yet announced his intention to run again, but he is widely expected to do so soon now that election day is scheduled. Russia's Central Election Commission plans to hold a meeting Friday on the presidential campaign.

