A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Vladimir Putin moves closer to 5th term as Russian president

'This decision marks the start of the election campaign'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 9, 2023 at 4:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving President Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Members of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to approve a decree setting the date. "In essence, this decision marks the start of the election campaign," said Valentina Matviyenko, the chamber's speaker.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Putin, 71, hasn't yet announced his intention to run again, but he is widely expected to do so soon now that election day is scheduled. Russia's Central Election Commission plans to hold a meeting Friday on the presidential campaign.

TRENDING: Biden's abortion radicals promise more attacks on pro-lifers

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Tucker Carlson interviews father of American tortured in Ukrainian prison
Biden administration approves sale of tank shells to Israel
U.N. Climate Summit serves gourmet burgers to elites
Vladimir Putin moves closer to 5th term as Russian president
Israel's crisis? 'Like no other in modern history'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×