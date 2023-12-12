WATCH: Casey Anthony's parents take lie-detector test to refute claims about granddaughter's death

George and Cindy Anthony, the grandparents of slain toddler Caylee Anthony, have taken lie-detector tests for a two-hour television special next month.

Casey Anthony, their daughter, claimed George Casey molested both her and her own daughter 15 years ago when the 2-year-old went missing and was later found dead near the family’s home in Orange County, Florida.

During her 2011 murder trial, Casey Anthony’s defense team tried to pin the killing on her father.

According to an A&E news release on Thursday, George and Cindy Anthony will be featured in a two-hour special wherein they both submitted to polygraph tests in order to clear their names.

The tests were administered by George Olivo, a retired FBI agent who has administered thousands of polygraphs throughout the last two decades.

A&E teased that the test was administered in “real-time” while the Anthonys reacted to each other's answers.

“Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results,” the network said.

The special, titled “Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test," will air simultaneously on A&E and Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 4.

A&E released a 72-second teaser trailer for the special over the weekend.

Casey Anthony was arrested in July 2008 after it was discovered that Caylee had been missing for more than a month after she was last seen at George and Cindy Anthony's home, according to a Biography timeline.

During the time the child was missing, Casey Anthony was reported to have been out at parties, while her parents said she concealed the fact that their granddaughter was nowhere to be found.

A day before the arrest, George had taken possession of the car Caylee was last seen in. The girl's grandfather reported an odor in the car that he described as reminding him of a “dead body.”

Investigators’ worst fears were confirmed in December 2008 when a meter reader found human remains near the Anthony family's Orlando home that were later confirmed to have belonged to the toddler.

During her 2011 murder trial, Anthony's attorney, Jose Baez, argued Caylee drowned in the family pool and claimed her father helped to cover up the child's death.

He also alleged that George Anthony had molested Casey in her youth and had been abusing Caylee before her death.

George Anthony has always maintained his innocence. He and his wife say their daughter lied about them.

Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder charges, although "the court of public opinion holds strong views that justice was not done for Caylee," the A&E release noted.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.