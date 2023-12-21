A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Dashcam video shows driver being arrested after flipping off state trooper

'Freedom of expression'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:10pm
Gregory Bombard getting arrested for flipping off a Vermont state trooper. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Vermont State Trooper was observed in newly released video footage arresting a man for disorderly conduct after being flipped off and cursed at during a traffic stop – a move that led the man to file a lawsuit against the trooper for violation of rights.

Gregory Bombard was driving through St. Albans, Vermont, in February 2018 when state trooper Jay Riggen pulled him over as the two drove past each other. Riggen mistakenly believed that Bombard had given him the middle finger in passing, but it turned out that Bombard did not make the gesture in that moment.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, released dashcam video on Monday of the Feb. 9, 2018, arrest. Bombard is now suing over the incident, arguing that his right to free speech and expression was violated.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







