WATCH: Dashcam video shows driver being arrested after flipping off state trooper

(FOX NEWS) -- A Vermont State Trooper was observed in newly released video footage arresting a man for disorderly conduct after being flipped off and cursed at during a traffic stop – a move that led the man to file a lawsuit against the trooper for violation of rights.

Gregory Bombard was driving through St. Albans, Vermont, in February 2018 when state trooper Jay Riggen pulled him over as the two drove past each other. Riggen mistakenly believed that Bombard had given him the middle finger in passing, but it turned out that Bombard did not make the gesture in that moment.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, released dashcam video on Monday of the Feb. 9, 2018, arrest. Bombard is now suing over the incident, arguing that his right to free speech and expression was violated.

