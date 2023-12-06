WATCH: 'You're financially illiterate': Anchor schooled on shady Biden deals

Rep. James Comer, one of the U.S. House members investigating the suspicious money dealings of the Biden family over recent years, a scheme that already has been described as a massive multi-million dollar influence-peddling operation, has schooled a network anchor who argued the Democrat talking point that there's "no evidence" against Joe Biden.

See the interview:

The Washington Examiner explained Comer, the House Oversight Committee chief, has been attacked by legacy media operations for his investigation that has documented suspicious activity, including the fact the Biden family set up a multitude of shell corporations while he was vice president, corporations that took in millions of dollars from foreigners, including sources in China and Russia, after he was out of office.

TRENDING: American ships put in bull's-eye in Mideast

Comer told NBC's Ryan Nobles exactly what he thinks of their defense of the Biden family's business dealings.

He charged that, "The American people aren't buying what you're selling" and added that the "mainstream media" is covering for the Bidens.

During al lengthy verbal fight, in which Nobles routinely spoke over Comer and didn't let him finish an answer, Nobles repeatedly "echoed White House claims that some evidence showed a simple loan, while Comer, a banker, said there is no proof of a loan and instead the transactions suggested influence peddling," the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Are most network news anchors actually illiterate on the important issues of the day? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (24 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Nobles accused Comer of misleading, stating, "You're calling it an influence-peddling scheme, and you don’t even know definitively whether or not it’s a loan?"

Comer's response came immediately, and directly.

"You don’t understand. It’s like you’re financially illiterate. You look like a smart guy on TV. Listen, I’m a banker. You know, I’ve been involved in a bank board for a long time. The money that the Bidens pay Joe Biden back with came from influence peddling."

Nobles' claims were accompanied by no evidence, and Comer pointed out that was part of the problem. What now is perceived to be lucre paid to Joe Biden, the White House claims, are checks for $200,000 and $40,000 in repayment of a "loan."

But there's no evidence, Comer pointed out, of the actual money being loaned in the first place. He challenged Biden and his defenders to simply show that check.

The investigation likely is leading soon to a House vote on impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden.

Comer has been releasing actual findings and evidence for several weeks already.

That so far suggests the Biden family set up a myriad of shell companies to take money from people in Russia and China and other countries – an estimated $20 million – for providing no services other than access to Joe Biden and his influence.

Comer said, "I think that at this stage, we have more than enough evidence to continue with the impeachment inquiry. My job as chairman of the Oversight Committee was never to impeach. That's the Judiciary Committee. My job was to follow the money. We followed the money. The media has changed the goalposts so many times of what we had to find. You all said for months, 'OK, find evidence where Joe Biden benefited directly from the influence-peddling ...' We have seven transactions now that show that, and you say, 'Oh, well, there's evidence it's a loan.' It's not hard to prove a loan. Again, if I loaned you $240,000, I should have a check or wire to you. What they are showing the press is a wire from a law firm. Who knows where the money went into the law firm? The law firm could easily dispel this. 'Oh, OK, we've got a check from Joe Biden.' Somewhere, Joe Biden should have a check."

When Nobles insisted there's no "hard evidence," Comer pointed out, "Bank records don't lie."

Congress has subpoenaed Hunter Biden, who apparently was a key player in the business dealings, to testify in a closed hearing next week.

Comer noted it's concerning that there's evidence of Joe Biden's "involvement in the Ukrainian prosecutor, taking monies from China, Uzbekistan, Russia, for things we don't know what they did to receive the money."

In fact, Joe Biden, routinely took Hunter Biden along on Air Force Two during his international travels so that Hunter could meet with business operatives at those times.

Evidence reveals, too, that Joe Biden was at meetings and on phone calls when those business leaders were in discussions with Hunter Biden.

There's an FBI document suggesting Ukrainians paid $5 million bribes to Joe and Hunter each, and Joe Biden himself is on video boasting that he threatened Ukraine with the loss of American financial help if it didn't fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at Burisma, an energy company paying Hunter Biden some $1 million a year to be on its board.

Nobles claimed there was a "paper trail" documenting that some of the payments to Joe Biden related to "loans," but Comer said Congress has yet to see that evidence.

"What they have shown the press is not proof of a loan," he explained.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!