WATCH: Gator kills and eats huge python in Everglades

'I knew immediately I was seeing something very special'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 5:31pm
A python in an alligator's mouth in the Florida Everglades in December 2023. (Video screenshot courtesy Alison Joslyn via Storyful)

(FOX NEWS) -- An amateur photographer in Florida captured video in Everglades National Park that put the "wild" in "wildlife."

Alison Joslyn caught an alligator eating a large Burmese python, a snake not native to Florida, in the Shark Valley portion of the park on Dec. 20 while riding her bike and shared the footage on social media.

"I knew immediately I was seeing something very special," she told Storyful. "I thought both might be dead until the gator opened an eye to look at me! Phew! Score one for the home team!"

Read the full story ›

