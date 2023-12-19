A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Golden Bachelor' stars recreate viral Beckhams' dancing scene from documentary

David and Victoria's intimate moment took the internet by storm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2023 at 8:07pm
(FOX NEWS) -- "Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are showing off their dance moves with inspiration from Victoria and David Beckham.

On Monday morning, Nist uploaded a video with her fiancé, mimicking the viral dance the Beckhams did in their recent Netflix documentary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Theresa Nist (@theresa_nist)

"You do something to me that I can't explain," Nist began her caption, which is the lyrics of the song they were dancing to: "Islands in the Stream."

Read the full story ›

