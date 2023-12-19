WATCH: 'Golden Bachelor' stars recreate viral Beckhams' dancing scene from documentary

(FOX NEWS) -- "Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are showing off their dance moves with inspiration from Victoria and David Beckham.
On Monday morning, Nist uploaded a video with her fiancé, mimicking the viral dance the Beckhams did in their recent Netflix documentary.
Advertisement - story continues below
View this post on Instagram
TRENDING: Russian war reveals gap in America's defense industrial base
"You do something to me that I can't explain," Nist began her caption, which is the lyrics of the song they were dancing to: "Islands in the Stream."