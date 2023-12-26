A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Governor's bizarre 'Feliz Navidad' sparks backlash amid severe illegals crisis

'I don't know who's more insane, you or the idiots who 'voted' for you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 26, 2023 at 11:29am
Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., performs his own rendition of 'Feliz Navidad' on Christmas Eve 2023 (Video screenshot)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado received severe backlash after posting a video of himself singing and dancing to the song “Feliz Navidad” as the illegal migrant crisis in his state worsens.

Denver, Colorado, received 16 buses containing well over 300 migrants in under 24 hours on Thursday and Friday, and resources in the city are running low, CBS News reported. Polis posted the video to his Spanish language X —formerly Twitter — account on Sunday for Christmas Eve.

“As cringe as this is, it doesn’t begin to compare to the damage you’ve done to this state,” one X user commented, according to the New York Post.

“What type of humiliation ritual is this?” one user asked in Spanish.

Is Jared Polis insane?

Shelters are getting close to hitting their full capacity, according to CBS News.

“I don’t know who’s more insane, you or the idiots who ‘voted’ for you,” another commented.

“This is ridiculous and you look as uncomfortable doing it as I did watching it. What was the real purpose of this?” another user commented in Spanish, according to the Post. “Because if I were of Latin descent, I would make fun of you instead of thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to vote for that guy.’”

Denver has spent tens of millions of dollars to house migrants, and it is more than the city anticipated spending. Polis previously said he would send illegal migrants to New York City.

Polis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







