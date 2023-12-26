WATCH: Governor's bizarre 'Feliz Navidad' sparks backlash amid severe illegals crisis

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado received severe backlash after posting a video of himself singing and dancing to the song “Feliz Navidad” as the illegal migrant crisis in his state worsens.

Denver, Colorado, received 16 buses containing well over 300 migrants in under 24 hours on Thursday and Friday, and resources in the city are running low, CBS News reported. Polis posted the video to his Spanish language X —formerly Twitter — account on Sunday for Christmas Eve.

“As cringe as this is, it doesn’t begin to compare to the damage you’ve done to this state,” one X user commented, according to the New York Post.

“What type of humiliation ritual is this?” one user asked in Spanish.

Shelters are getting close to hitting their full capacity, according to CBS News.

“I don’t know who’s more insane, you or the idiots who ‘voted’ for you,” another commented.

“This is ridiculous and you look as uncomfortable doing it as I did watching it. What was the real purpose of this?” another user commented in Spanish, according to the Post. “Because if I were of Latin descent, I would make fun of you instead of thinking, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to vote for that guy.’”

Denver has spent tens of millions of dollars to house migrants, and it is more than the city anticipated spending. Polis previously said he would send illegal migrants to New York City.

Polis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

