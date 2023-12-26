A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Hostages' families boo Netanyahu as he pledges not to ease pressure on Hamas

'We don't have time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2023 at 7:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 (Video screenshot)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Relatives of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke at the Knesset plenum on Monday, after he declared that, despite making “every effort” to bring kidnapped Israelis home, doing so requires “military pressure” to succeed.

“We won’t stop fighting,” Netanyahu stated during a special session of the Knesset focused on those abducted by Hamas on October 7, but “we need time.”

TRENDING: My Christmas heart attack

“We don’t have time,” one relative called out in response from the Knesset gallery, after which the families chanted “Now! Now! Now!” demanding the immediate release of the hostages.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







True story behind Handel's 'Messiah' and the day he had a vision of God
WATCH: Hostages' families boo Netanyahu as he pledges not to ease pressure on Hamas
Santa's armor
Artist strives to capture the entire Torah in massive murals
Mother of hostage killed by troops: 'I wasn't angry at the IDF for even a minute'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×