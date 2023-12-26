WATCH: Hostages' families boo Netanyahu as he pledges not to ease pressure on Hamas

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Relatives of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke at the Knesset plenum on Monday, after he declared that, despite making “every effort” to bring kidnapped Israelis home, doing so requires “military pressure” to succeed.

“We won’t stop fighting,” Netanyahu stated during a special session of the Knesset focused on those abducted by Hamas on October 7, but “we need time.”

WATCH: “Now, now, now….” Israeli hostages’ families boo Netanyahu in the Knesset, calling for him to bring them home immediately as he says he needs “more time” https://t.co/MUy0MGEPu2 pic.twitter.com/0G9nKbzOzj — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 25, 2023

“We don’t have time,” one relative called out in response from the Knesset gallery, after which the families chanted “Now! Now! Now!” demanding the immediate release of the hostages.

