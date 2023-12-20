A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Hulk Hogan gets baptized with wife, calls it 'greatest day' of his life

Wrestling star describes holy dunk as a 'total surrender and dedication to Jesus'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Wrestler Hulk Hogan gets baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida in Decembere 2023 (Courtesy Hulk Hogan)

Wrestler Hulk Hogan gets baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida in December 2023 (Courtesy Hulk Hogan)

(FOX NEWS) -- American wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Instagram Wednesday, that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," the 70-year-old posted to Instagram, along with footage of the baptism. "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!"

TRENDING: The case for Christmas, Part 1

Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Students rejecting early Harvard acceptance as anti-Semitism runs rampant
WATCH: Hulk Hogan gets baptized with wife, calls it 'greatest day' of his life
Vimeo cancels conservative group's account, refuses refund
Pornhub faces lawsuit from alleged child sex-trafficking survivor
Dow plunges more than 470 points to snap 9-day win streak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×