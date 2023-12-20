WATCH: Hulk Hogan gets baptized with wife, calls it 'greatest day' of his life

(FOX NEWS) -- American wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Instagram Wednesday, that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.
"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," the 70-year-old posted to Instagram, along with footage of the baptism. "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!"
Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.