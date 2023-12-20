A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Nearly 60 arrested for pro-Gaza protest in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

'It is against the law to demonstrate inside the congressional buildings'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:10pm
Pro-Gaza protesters get arrested in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested nearly 60 people on Tuesday for staging a protest in the U.S. Capitol’s rotunda, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the agency confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Pro-Gaza protests have been frequently held at the U.S. Capitol complex since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, some of which have disrupted congressional proceedings. A group whose plans were known to USCP ahead of time began a protest in the Capitol Rotunda, the center of the complex, and were immediately arrested, USCP told the DCNF.

“We were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest. It is against the law to demonstrate inside the congressional buildings, so we brought in additional officers to be prepared for the moment the group would break the law,” the USCP’s Public Information Office told the DCNF. “The group was screened when they entered the building. Once they broke the law, roughly 60 people were immediately arrested.”

Protesters have accused lawmakers of complicity in a “genocide” for their support of Israel. While lawmakers’ support for Israel’s self-defense has been bipartisan, several Democratic lawmakers have questioned the Israeli Defense Forces’ conduct during the war.

Matthew Graves, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, who oversees all criminal prosecutions in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







