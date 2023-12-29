This western nation is luring in 'refugee' men using 14-year-old schoolgirls

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

The Welsh government used 14-year-old schoolgirls to attract ‘refugee’ men from Africa and the Middle East to Wales.

The Welsh Labour government used taxpayer dollars to use underage girls to attract military-age illegal migrant men from Africa and the Middle East to Wales.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: John Fetterman drops F-bomb on James Carville over Biden

The promo video started with two minor teen girls greeting the refugees and letting them know they would be arriving at a welcoming environment.

“Fleeing your country is difficult, but Wales wants you to feel welcome,” one of the little girls said in an undated video.

Is Wales luring in Middle Eastern men using underage schoolgirls? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The other minor teen chimed in, “The Welsh Refugee Council wants to help you. You can contact them here,” she said as contact info appears on the screen.

“The Welsh Refugee Coalition is a collection of organisations working in Wales with asylum seekers and refugees at all stages of their journey, and with the communities in which they live,” The Welsh Refugee Coalition said.

“We work together to ensure that our limited resources can be used to best effect and to speak with one voice on policies and practices affecting people seeking safety in Wales.” WRC said.

The teen girls promised the refugees all kinds of ‘free’ programs such as help applying for bank accounts, medical benefits, education, English lessons and help finding doctors.

“There are many job opportunities here in Wales,” one of the underage girls said.

Why is the Welsh government using minor teen girls to entice military-age men from countries with no rape laws to join them in Wales?

WATCH:

UK: Welsh Government is using 14-year-old Welsh girls to attract migrant men to the country Migrants arriving in Europe come from Africa and Asia where pedophilia is wide spread. Wales is using little girls to encourage migrants to move to Wales and claim benefits and housings. pic.twitter.com/pjKIeoCQae — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) December 26, 2023

Additional reporting on this story:

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on [INSERT LINK OF STORY]--> The Gateway Pundit.com]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!