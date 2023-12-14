A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Western nation's wind turbines secretly use generators powered by fossil fuels

Diesel-generated turbines running for up to 6 hours a day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:23pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(EXPOSE NEWS) – In February, Scotland’s power sector was criticised after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistle-blower who said the “environmentally friendly” windmills were only turning thanks to hydrocarbon fuels, commonly referred to as fossil fuels.

When the revelation came to light it fuelled environmental, health and safety concerns, especially since the diesel-generated turbines were running for up to six hours a day.

ScottishPower said the company was forced to hook up 71 windmills to the fossil fuel supply after a fault on its grid. The move was an attempt to keep the turbines warm and working during the cold month of December.

