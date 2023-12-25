'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reacts to being publicly mocked for guess

(FOX NEWS) -- In a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," viewers were perplexed by a contestant's bizarre response to a triple toss-up puzzle, with social media users quickly dubbing it the "worst guess ever," and many wondering what exactly the player meant.

Player Gishma Tabari spoke with Fox News Digital about her viral guess in a show biz category, admitting that saying something "stupid" was of major concern.

"The funny part was, right before I went on, I went to my husband, Saman, and I was like … ‘My fear is that I’m gonna go on the show and I'm gonna say or do something stupid that everyone's gonna laugh,'" she told Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›