A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reacts to being publicly mocked for guess

'A hard moment ... on national TV'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2023 at 7:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
On a recent episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Gishma Tabari made a major flub when trying to solve a puzzle in the show biz category. (ABC)

On a recent episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Gishma Tabari made a major flub when trying to solve a puzzle in the show biz category. (ABC)

(FOX NEWS) -- In a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," viewers were perplexed by a contestant's bizarre response to a triple toss-up puzzle, with social media users quickly dubbing it the "worst guess ever," and many wondering what exactly the player meant.

Player Gishma Tabari spoke with Fox News Digital about her viral guess in a show biz category, admitting that saying something "stupid" was of major concern.

"The funny part was, right before I went on, I went to my husband, Saman, and I was like … ‘My fear is that I’m gonna go on the show and I'm gonna say or do something stupid that everyone's gonna laugh,'" she told Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Twin Pines Mall' from 'Back to the Future' now resembles a ghost town
Bud Light parent company on edge about another possible revolt
Republican presidential candidates leaving door open to be Trump's pick for VP?
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reacts to being publicly mocked for guess
Does Christmas have pagan roots? Many Christians say 'yes'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×