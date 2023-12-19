White House goes on tour pushing freedom – abortion freedom, that is

It's long been apparent that rampant abortion is in the top handful of agenda goals for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their time in the White House. Likely the only other issue as important is transgenderism.

Already, they've pushed the process to kill the unborn in schools, in corporate America, in government and around the globe. Even to faith organizations who have fought back against government orders to violate their beliefs.

Now, even while the U.S. is facing the complication of regional wars already under way, an economy so inflationary it is pushing ordinary families to hold third, or fourth, jobs, a facilitated "invasion" of America through a political campaign to leave the southern border wide open, and more, they are intent on pushing abortion.

The White House has announced Harris is taking off on a "nationwide reproductive freedoms tour."

The Democrats claim that citizens' ordinary opposition to the killing procedure constitutes "extreme attacks."

Harris is to "hit the road" early in 2024 to hold events to advocate for abortion.

The campaign that U.S. taxpayers are funding will begin in Wisconsin next month and other events will be announced.

In the White House announcement, Harris claims, "Extremists across our country continue to wage a full-on attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms as they push their radical policies – from banning abortion in all 50 states and criminalizing doctors, to forcing women to travel out of state in order to get the care they need."

In fact, since the U.S. Supreme Court abandoned the aged – and legally defective – Roe precedent for abortion, multiple states have adopted common-sense and health-based restrictions on abortion, and studies show births have, in fact, increased in those states.

The extremists across the nation, however, continue to advocate for eliminating parental involvement in their young daughters' abortions, abortions on demand and even the dangerous chemicals that are used for mail-order abortion.

The announcement said Harris, on the tour, will brag about what steps Biden and she have taken to "protect access to health care," the misnomer often used by leftists for a process that guarantees the death of one of the two patients involved.

The campaign follows, the White House said, the "more than 50 convenings" in about 16 states Harris already has held to "fight for reproductive rights."

She's already held a "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour that included tax-funded trips to eight states to promote abortion.

