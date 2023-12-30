A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Wild video shows beachgoers fleeing rogue wave

8 people injured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2023 at 10:15am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rogue wave hits Ventura, California (video screenshot)

Rogue wave hits Ventura, California (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – An incredible video has captured the terrifying moment a rogue wave crashed into Ventura, California, on Thursday, sending onlookers scrambling and causing injuries to eight people, according to FOX 11.

The wave slammed into Seaward Avenue in Ventura, where over a dozen people were gathered near a wall to view the day’s incredibly high surf. Monster waves of up to 33 feet high pounded the coastline yesterday, causing major flooding and damage.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The massive wave caught on the video blows over the wall and the onlookers are seen running desperately for safety while a driver in a truck also hits the gas in an attempt to get away.

TRENDING: Iran claims Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel were revenge for one man's killing

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major scandal rocks Italian Catholic Church
China is trying to make Christianity more Chinese, patriotic, socialist
'Study' trying to blame pro-life laws for 'poor medical conditions'
Religious rights no longer '2nd-class'?
These were the top baby names in America 50 years ago
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×