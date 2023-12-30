Wild video shows beachgoers fleeing rogue wave

(FOX NEWS) – An incredible video has captured the terrifying moment a rogue wave crashed into Ventura, California, on Thursday, sending onlookers scrambling and causing injuries to eight people, according to FOX 11.

The wave slammed into Seaward Avenue in Ventura, where over a dozen people were gathered near a wall to view the day’s incredibly high surf. Monster waves of up to 33 feet high pounded the coastline yesterday, causing major flooding and damage.

The massive wave caught on the video blows over the wall and the onlookers are seen running desperately for safety while a driver in a truck also hits the gas in an attempt to get away.

