Will Disney film flops finally wake the company up?

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

There comes a time we must stand for righteousness. Disney threatened Elon Musk with pulling Twitter advertising, and he didn't cave but told them, "Go x!#! yourself." Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion to counter intimidation and preserve free speech; he stood for righteousness. Now it's our turn!

A week ago here in Franklin, Tennessee, I attended the International Christian Visual Media ministry conference. My 50-year friend, Chris Rogers of CDR Communications and Animated Word serves in leadership along with his wife, Nancy, the co-administrator. Angel Studios, Kingdom Story and Redeem TV were present with many other innovators promoting wholesome entertainment.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Celebrating the success of inspirational films like "Sound of Freedom," "Journey to Bethlehem," "Jesus Revolution" and "The Hill" kept participants buzzing with excitement. And now the upcoming release of The Daily Wire's (Ben Shapiro) hilarious film "Lady Ballers" (lampooning a "trans" basketball team of guys identifying as women) should be another success!

TRENDING: Woke 'weaponization': Biden threatens school lunch money

Contrast the above with ongoing dismal reports from the most famous entertainment corporation in the world. I'm talking about the Disney conglomerate, which caved to the woke movement and subsequently is struggling horribly. They're still functioning because of the steady stream of theme park revenue, but that could be next on the chopping block as people join in trying to jolt Disney back to its original mission from its Christian founder, Walt Disney (who wouldn't be seen on screen with a cigarette lest he influence young people).

Turnaround Time

The prophet Jeremiah tried to warn people in his day of the need to get back on track when they drifted from God and His righteous standards. "Hear O earth; behold, I am bringing disaster upon this people, the fruit of their devices, because they have not paid attention to my words; and, as for my law, they have rejected it" (Jeremiah 6:19).

He included in his warning, hope, if they would turn around. "Thus says the Lord: stand by the roads and look, and ask for the ancient paths where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls" (v.16).

Recently, the Babylon Bee, which publishes satirical news reports, joined the effort with some suggestions for Disney:

Thaw Walt Disney out of his deep freeze and put him in charge again.

Release "Frozen" in theaters again for the thousandth time.

All executives must bring their own snacks to their weekly satanic rituals.

Their appeal: "Go back to actually making original, entertaining and wholesome movies that are great for the entire family!"

Survey the Scene

Since the "progressive" movement's LGBTQ and BLM activists infiltrated influential Disney corporation positions, they aggressively pushed ungodly agendas, embedding issues into characters and storylines. Under the guise of "inclusion, diversity and nondiscrimination," anything-goes sexual activists maneuvered into Disney and slowly but surely advanced the LGBTQIA+ agenda. Seizing upon partnership with the media, entertainment and the radical Democratic Party, they became emboldened to exploit the situation with Disney executives who cowardly caved.

Masses on the frontlines blew a trumpet, and a soft explosion occurred when conscientious politicians, pastors and parents discovered the attempts by these activists to instill inappropriate and even perverted ideas into small children. We didn't sit back passively. We acted biblically and decisively to boycott Disney films, cable offerings and theme parks.

Disney Disasters

The Bible teaches that united action increases effectiveness! "Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil" (Ecclesiastes 4:9). "One can put 1,000 to flight, two can put 10,000 to flight" (Deuteronomy 32:30).

Pray that pastors sitting silently on the sidelines not addressing serious social issues repent and equip their congregations to take action and be "salt" as Jesus told us, to stop societal decay. Look what happens when we do!

On March 12, 2021, Disney stock was $197 a share. Now it is $86 a share! This summer alone they had over $1 billion in losses, and the Daily Wire reported, "Independent Audit Blasts Disney for Pulling 'Bait and Switch' on Florida" (Dec. 4). Yet more trouble coming!

Just like the fabulously successful Birmingham Bus Boycott of 1955 and recent Miss Universe bankruptcy, plus Target and Bud Lite meltdowns, it's apparent what some action can achieve.

Read the recent WND article, "Go woke, go broke: Disney admits political activism has cost billions, maybe its future" to learn the brutal realities!

Consider the hemorrhaging of Disney movie disasters:

"Wish," Disney's latest offering, had the worst-ever film opening in their history as the movie and marketing needed a gross of $400 million to simply break even, and it barely got $32 million in the weekend start.

"Lightyear" bombed at the box office.

"Strange World" was a financial catastrophe.

"Elemental" was a phenomenal flop.

"Haunted Mansion" needed tens of millions to simply break even as it cost $300 million to make. It made $117 million.

The heavily promoted "The Marvels" established a new record for the studio's worst opening weekend gross, then plummeting 80% in week 2, a massive loss again!

Even the "Little Mermaid" remake lost money! When "leaks" slipped out about tinkering with Disney classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," executives allegedly began backpedaling before even that movie became another embarrassing venture.

Disney has to face the facts: Their social and political propaganda has tarnished their reputation in unfathomable ways! Their bowing to leftist progressives has torpedoed the entertainment giant as countless millions have lost trust in the Disney brand. If people start backing away from theme parks with the exorbitant, unreasonable costs, it's chilling to consider what could happen to the once invincible behemoth. Additionally, check out how many have "pulled the plug" on Disney's streaming service, shocking their executives to the core.

Here's the deal: A decade ago I did an educational video on same-sex "marriage" and was let go from my church for doing so (the leader called it a "deal breaker"). When I phoned him a year later, he chided me, "Did you really think your video would've stopped gay marriage?" I told him, "Not necessarily, but I wanted to do my part to bring the truth to people being deceived."

Jesus said, "The reason I came into the world, was to bear witness to the truth" (John 18:37). That remains our mission today whether it's standing up to the titan of entertainment, Disney, or simply people with whom we engage in our corner of the world. May we be found faithful staying united in our quest for spiritual awakening in America today.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!