Will Ferrell: Why it's 'time for women to run the planet'

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedic actor Will Ferrell speculated during a speech at the Women in Entertainment Gala that the world would do better with exclusively female leadership. Ferrell gave opening remarks for the Women in Entertainment breakfast gala hosted by the Hollywood Reporter.

"This is such a wonderful event where we honor and support and continue to fight for women in all facets of the entertainment world," Ferrell said. "But you know what? Forget about the entertainment world. Isn’t it just time for women to run the planet?" the actor asked.

"I'm not just trying to placate you, I swear. But I don't know what else to do because we, men, we've been running the show since, what, 10,000 B.C.? Something like that? And we're not doing so good. So please, can you guys just take over? Can you? I think it's time. Sorry, I'm getting sidetracked."

