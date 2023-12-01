A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
William Shatner pleads with King Charles on climate change: 'We're all going to die!'

'Captain Kirk' voices concerns about 'human extinction'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:23pm
Star Trek William Shatner Captain Kirk (video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Actor William Shatner, forever immortalized as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, pleaded with King Charles to fight climate change for fear of “human extinction.”

Shatner issued his plea during an appearance on Good Morning Britain where he said the king should warn the British public at the COP28 climate conference.

“He’s got to say ‘we’re all going to die’. That’s what he should say to open up with. ‘Very quickly, we’re all going to die,’ he should say,” said Shatner.

