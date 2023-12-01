A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Winery targeted by vandal who emptied tanks of wine onto production floor

Lost roughly 5,000 gallons of its product

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(KING 5) – A Woodinville winery is still cleaning up a disaster after someone broke into its facility and drained thousands of gallons of its product.

Not long after employees at Sparkman Cellars left for the Thanksgiving holiday, a masked person can be seen on surveillance video exclusive to KING 5, walking to a side door.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the suspect gained access to the winery and barrel room using an employee keypad. Cameras show the suspect making their way to the back of the facility where the wine is produced.

TRENDING: Biden is the primary obstacle to an Israeli victory

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







OPEC+ is cutting oil production again
Zelenskyy says summer counteroffensive did not achieve its aims
Christian school sues state over transgender policy
Couple adopts baby abandoned in woods about an hour after her birth
Pro-life nonprofits sue blue state AG for 'unconstitutional' investigation over abortion reversal pill
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×