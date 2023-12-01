Winery targeted by vandal who emptied tanks of wine onto production floor

(KING 5) – A Woodinville winery is still cleaning up a disaster after someone broke into its facility and drained thousands of gallons of its product.

Not long after employees at Sparkman Cellars left for the Thanksgiving holiday, a masked person can be seen on surveillance video exclusive to KING 5, walking to a side door.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the suspect gained access to the winery and barrel room using an employee keypad. Cameras show the suspect making their way to the back of the facility where the wine is produced.

