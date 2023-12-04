Woke 'weaponization': Biden threatens school lunch money

A senator from Kansas is vowing a fight against the Biden administration for its decision with punish low-income students who need help from a federal lunch money program if their schools are not sufficiently "woke."

"Don't be fooled here, the Biden administration is the only player in this policy fight that is taking away lunches from children," U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kans., said in an interview with Just the News.

"There is real-world evidence that USDA's policy has already taken away school lunch funding from low-income children. Weaponizing school lunch money in pursuit of their radical agenda and putting students in the crosshairs is unconscionable, and we will not stand for it."

The issue is one that Biden had used multiple times in his demands that every federal agency promote his LGBT ideology, specifically transgenderism.

He has decided to simply rewrite regulations, creating a new definition for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which handles federal help for school lunches.

The USDA had ordered that its ban on sex discrimination now includes "discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity," which never had been part of its agenda before Biden.

School lunch funding goes through the Food and Nutrition Service of USDA.

"As a result, state and local agencies, program operators and sponsors that receive funds from FNS must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation," Biden's USDA demanded. "Those organizations must also update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation."

Just the News cited experts who described it as an unprecedented reinterpretation of the law.

"For instance, schools receiving Pell grants, FAFSA, or students who receive federally subsidized school lunch funding will be subject to the new Title IX interpretation or risk losing that funding," the report said.

Sarah Perry, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, told the publication it was a "significant department from what Title IX has always been interpreted to be."

It is "no small change," she said.

"This is a significant interpretation to say that sex equals sexual orientation and gender identity when Title IX, we know, dates back to 1972 and the women’s liberation movement, and at the time there was an entire campaign by LGBTQ activists to be included in anti-discrimination law indicating that they themselves did not believe that they were protected in these particular contexts."

The result could be demands by Biden that all schools allow "transgender girls use facilities reserved for biological girls or to toe the line on preferred pronoun usage, among other things," the report said.

Already, nearly two dozen states have filed a legal challenge to Biden's ideology. In fact, Tennessee was successful in challenge a similar Biden move from the U.S. Department of Education earlier.

It's yet another fight against Biden's LGBT agenda that could end up in front of the Supreme Court.

"One Christian school in Florida filed a lawsuit of that kind and settled out of court in 2022, and the USDA announced in a memo more leeway and exemptions for religious schools on this policy," the report said.

Another church and its preschool now have a similar complaint pending.

