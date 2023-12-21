A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman receives diploma with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown

Spent 6 years balancing classes, parenting, marriage to attain her degree

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:59pm
Woman receives diploma with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown (video screenshot)

Woman receives diploma with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown (video screenshot)

(KCEN-TV) – A Traverse City mom recently received her diploma from Ferris State University with an unexpected guest—her new baby. 24-year-old Grace Szymchack had planned to graduate on Friday, Dec. 15 and have a C-section to deliver her baby, Annabelle, on Monday, Dec. 18. Those plans changed when Annabelle came early on Dec. 6.

But Szymchack had no intentions for that to keep her off the stage during commencement. "I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class … so I just brought her to graduation with me,” she said.

Szymchack received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education with 10-day-old Annabelle tucked inside her graduation gown.

Read the full story ›

