Woman switched at birth spends holidays with birth mom after decades-long search

(FOX NEWS) – "Merry Christmas" has a whole new meaning for a woman who gets to spend holiday time with her birth mother after a nearly 40-year search that revealed she may have been switched at birth.

"It means the world for me to be with my mom at the Christmas holiday," Diane Bazella, 64, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

"It’s all about love," she added. "My prayers have been answered, and my heart is full. We both hope we have many more Christmases to spend together."

