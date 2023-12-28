And the world's biggest quaffer of champagne is...

(ZEROHEDGE) – With Christmas and New Year's celebrations upon us, many people currently stock up on their favorite drinks. And what better way to toast on a special occasion than opening a bottle of champagne, one of France's proudest exports.

The United States and the U.K. are particularly fond of the exclusive sparkling wine from the Champagne region, having imported 33.7 and 28.1 million 750 milliliter bottles in 2022, respectively.

As Statista's Felix Richter shows in the chart below, based on data by the trade association Comité Champagne, most of the biggest import nations are located in Europe.

