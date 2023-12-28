A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
And the world's biggest quaffer of champagne is...

Which nations are particularly fond of the sparkling wine?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 4:04pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – With Christmas and New Year's celebrations upon us, many people currently stock up on their favorite drinks. And what better way to toast on a special occasion than opening a bottle of champagne, one of France's proudest exports.

The United States and the U.K. are particularly fond of the exclusive sparkling wine from the Champagne region, having imported 33.7 and 28.1 million 750 milliliter bottles in 2022, respectively.

As Statista's Felix Richter shows in the chart below, based on data by the trade association Comité Champagne, most of the biggest import nations are located in Europe.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







