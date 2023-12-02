Yes, you can get syphilis of the eye

(STUDY FINDS) – A cluster of cases of ocular syphilis has been reported in Michigan. The five women infected all contracted the disease from the same sexual partner. While ocular syphilis is not that common overall, accounting for 1% of all syphilis cases this probably represents an underestimate of its prevalence.

Why is this important? Ocular syphilis has been described as the great imitator. It can manifest in a multitude of ways and as such the diagnosis can be missed. This is important because it can easily be treated and cured.

Untreated, it can progress over many years causing more damage to multiple organ systems. It is a tragedy if missed. It can affect virtually every tissue in the eye. This includes the cornea, the iris, the orbit, the eyelids, the retina, the optic nerve and the sclera. It usually presents as an inflammation, but sometimes the presentation is more subtle.

