The 1-stop shopping destination for hope

A few years ago, I read about a dietitian who lived in New York City. She was a young woman who seemed to have a very successful and happy life. On her Instagram account, she posted incredible photos of herself enjoying various meals in exotic locations. But tragically, she committed suicide.

She left behind a note that included this statement: "I have accepted hope is nothing more than delayed disappointment, and I am just plain old-fashioned tired of feeling tired."

Depression is real. And it's powerful. I think hopelessness has become something of a national epidemic. The problem is that if we put our hope in this world, that is hope misplaced. It isn't going to help us, and it isn't going to solve our problems.

The oldest book of the Bible, the book of Job, puts it this way: "The hopes of the godless evaporate. Their confidence hangs by a thread. They are leaning on a spider's web" (8:13–14 NLT). Have you ever tried to leaned on a spider's web? That's what it's like to lean on this world.

Chapter 8 of the New Testament book of Romans is filled with promises about our past, present and future. For instance, it tells us there is no condemnation for our past (see verse 1). If you're a Christian, then you're a child of God. And if you're a child of God and have asked him to forgive your sin, then your sin is forgiven, and there is no condemnation for you. We must understand how important that is.

This chapter also tells us there is no separation from God in the future, so we don't have to be afraid. The apostle Paul wrote, "And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God's love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow – not even the powers of hell can separate us from God's love" (verse 38 NLT).

Also, verse 28 assures us that whatever we're going through, God ultimately will work it together for good.

Romans 8 is little like a one-stop shopping destination for hope. But it isn't a supermarket; rather, it's like a smaller, really well-stocked market. We can find a lot of what we're looking for in this great chapter.

In fact, we come across the term "spirit" or "Holy Spirit" more than 20 times in this chapter. The point is that we need the Holy Spirit's help in our lives. When we get up every day, we make choices. We decide whether we will walk in the Spirit or walk in the flesh.

For example, one person gets up in the morning, opens the Bible, and sees what it has to say. They pray, and then they're on their way to work. During their commute, they listen to Christian radio or a podcast that encourages them spiritually. They're involved in church and attend regularly. They participate in a small group. And they're doing well spiritually.

Another person gets up in the morning and doesn't read the Bible or pray. They listen to talk radio on the way to work. They make it to church every now and then but aren't involved in any small groups. And they wonder why they're struggling spiritually.

I'm not trying to put people under legalism, because that is what we've been freed from as Christians. Christianity is not works righteousness but working righteousness. There is our part as well as God's part, and we need to recognize that.

However, if we don't want to go backward spiritually, then we need to go forward. Thus, the best way not to walk in the flesh is to walk in the Spirit and take practical steps to do that every day. It's being preoccupied, if you will, with the things of God.

Jesus said, "So don't worry about these things, saying, 'What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?' These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers, but your heavenly Father already knows all your needs. Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need" (Matthew 6:31–33 NLT).

Christians should start the day by asking God to fill them with the Holy Spirit. The Bible says, "Don't be drunk with wine, because that will ruin your life. Instead, be filled with the Holy Spirit, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts" (Ephesians 5:18–19 NLT).

In the original language, the word "filled" speaks of something continuous. In other words, be constantly filled again and again with the Holy Spirit. This means that the Holy Spirit should permeate every area our lives: our thoughts, our relationships, our work and everything we do.

Spirit-led people are spiritually minded people. As Paul pointed out in Romans 8, "Those who are dominated by the sinful nature think about sinful things, but those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit think about things that please the Spirit" (verse 5 NLT).

To think about the things that please the Spirit means to be preoccupied with the things that preoccupy the Holy Spirit. And what would those thing be? The remainder of Romans 8 answers that question for us.

Verse 14 says that "all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God" (NLT). Verses 15-16 tell us that God removes the fear of rejection and assures us that we are his children. And verses 26-27 say that the Holy Spirit gives us confidence to approach God in prayer.

If you have put your faith in Jesus Christ, then God has adopted you into his family. He welcomes you, and he loves you.

I wish I could have spoken with the young dietician before she took her life and told her there is hope. I wish I could have assured her that hope is not delayed disappointment. Rather, hope has a name, and it is Jesus. That is who we all need right now.

