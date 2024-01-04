A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More than 140 drug brands to see price hikes in 2024

Will go largely unnoticed by government officials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2024
(ZEROHEDGE) – More than 140 brands of drugs are going to see their prices hiked heading into the new year.

And we're guessing because there isn't one "punchable face" scapegoat like Martin Shkreli to take the heat for the entire industry which has spent yet another year whoring itself to Washington D.C. and sponsoring corporate media, the price hikes will go largely unnoticed by government officials who would normally fein outrage about the issue.

Healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors found that Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda are among other drugmakers that'll hike prices on more than 140 brands and 500 different drugs/dosages, according to a Reuters report.

Read the full story ›

