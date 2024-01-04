More than 140 drug brands to see price hikes in 2024

(ZEROHEDGE) – More than 140 brands of drugs are going to see their prices hiked heading into the new year.

And we're guessing because there isn't one "punchable face" scapegoat like Martin Shkreli to take the heat for the entire industry which has spent yet another year whoring itself to Washington D.C. and sponsoring corporate media, the price hikes will go largely unnoticed by government officials who would normally fein outrage about the issue.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors found that Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda are among other drugmakers that'll hike prices on more than 140 brands and 500 different drugs/dosages, according to a Reuters report.

TRENDING: Race to succeed Romney gains new names including legendary senator's son

Read the full story ›