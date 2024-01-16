16 states plan millions of dollars in support for pregnancy help centers

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

At least 16 states have agreed to fund pro-life pregnancy resource centers (PRC) that support women during and after their pregnancies.

In all, it is expected that $250 million will go towards PRCs from 2023 through 2025, an increase from 2021 and 2022 when states gave PRCs $217 million. In addition, at least two states — Louisiana and North Dakota — will offer tax credits to PRCs.

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), a December survey of 2,750 PRCs across the nation revealed that the centers had provided over $350 million in services and support to women in 2022. It was in June of 2022 that the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn its 1974 decision in Roe v. Wade.

“In the Dobbs era, the demands upon pregnancy help centers have increased daily. Many states are responding with new funds and new policies to support the centers’ work. At the same time, new attacks are launched daily by violent radicals and by politicians who should know better,” CLI President Chuck Donovan said. “Some would find these challenges daunting, but as our report shows, pregnancy help center leaders see in this situation new opportunities to serve generously with love and compassion for those in need.”

CLI noted that PRCs need increased funding to expand the “pro-life safety net.” West Virginia has allocated $1 million for a maternity support program and Arizona gave $3 million to PRCs. States including Arkansas, Indiana, and Oklahoma have done the same. Some of the states have been funding PRCs even before the overturning of Roe.

PRCs exist to support women who are facing challenges during pregnancy and may be feeling pressured to abort. Research shows that as many as 62% of women who choose abortion do so under pressure. PRCs help women to choose life for their babies with confidence by supporting them both during pregnancy and after their children’s births with resources, parenting classes, and material goods, as well as help to secure health care, help to find safe housing, and help to continue their education.

Despite these efforts, PRCs have come under increased attack since the fall of Roe v. Wade with 70% of abortion-related violence being directed a pro-life organizations, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. There have also been calls from pro-abortion politicians such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren to shut down PRCs and prevent them from helping women and children.

