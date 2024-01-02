'2-state solution' would bring more Oct. 7's

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected].

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently made the unfounded and dangerous claim that "the rejection of the two-state solution" by Israel "would ... embolden extremists everywhere." Guterres is wrong.

The civil wars in Syria and in Yemen have nothing to do with the Palestinians. The threat to the region from ISIS and al-Qaida, as well as instability in countries like Libya, have zero to do with Israel either. That the U.S. military conducted airstrikes in Somalia against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab terrorists there recently had nothing to do with Israel or the Palestinians, nor do the deadly Iran-Pakistan border skirmishes in mid-January.

The U.N. needs to accept the fact that the world has now changed. A "two-state solution" means a situation in which Israel will be threatened with an Oct. 7 every single day. That is something no reasonable nation would accept. Calling on Israel to do so is immoral.

Israeli security is not the only consideration. Historical facts are also important. An Arab nation comprised of Palestinians was established in 1922, when the British unilaterally severed the eastern 78% of the Palestinian Mandate from the rest of the country, and changed that region's name to "Transjordan." Later, they changed it to "Jordan." But changing a name doesn't change the identity of its citizens. The vast majority of Jordanians are Palestinian Arabs according to their history, culture and language. In other words, Jordan is already the Palestinian state Guterres is claiming that the region needs.

Moshe Phillips

If you think it's cold now ...

If we ALL had electric furnaces, electric cars, electric stoves, electric refrigerators, electric everything like the government is pushing for – because the electric grid is nowhere near equipped to handle that enormous load, it would fail.

Your house would be cold just like outside. Your car wouldn't have charged and would be dead. Your stove and refrigerator would be off. In fact, your lights would not come on because the power companies would be overloaded because of the impossible demand. With all the hype and government urging everyone to go totally electric, the capacity of the power grid falls way short.

is little or no talk of adding natural gas, coal or nuclear power plants to supply the needed demand for all things to go electric. There are efforts to put in more solar and wind farms, but without sunshine and wind they don't work. Last night was dark, no sunshine. It was calm, no wind. Many solar panels on solar farms are covered with snow and ice.

The temperature was -10 F. outside. Even if whole areas of the country were filled with solar and wind farms, we'd still be without enough power for even basic survival of everyone. Because we are on a dangerous path expanding electrical need without expanding practical electric production, it may be worse than just dangerous, it may be deadly on days like today.

Think about it and talk with others about this.

Gene Borgo

Fitted for a millstone

Dear Joe and Bob: Regarding your great article that Biden is coming for your house, I totally agree!

It's the next step for Brooklyn and Biden:

But they won't pay Joe and Bob fair market value for your homes; rather it will likely 10 cents on the dollar! " Dr. Zhivago" movie deja vu all over again!

Here's what Jesus would say to Brooklyn kicking children out of their schools for illegal aliens and to Biden:

"But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it is better for him that a heavy millstone be hung around his neck, and that he be drowned in the depths of the sea." [ Matthew 18:6]

Are they doing this in private religious schools too?

One thing is for certain: There will be no illegal border crossings into the Kingdom of Heaven!

James Sundquist

California TRUTH

[Regarding "People fleeing super-liberal state get begged not to insult it as they depart"] Why is it considered "trashing" to tell the TRUTH about why you sold the family home because it was in California? The whole family agreed they would have kept it if it were not in California!

It was sold because the controllers want to control everyone in every state and transform the world into their madness, which even secular sociologists tell us have been the ruination of past societies and will continue to be so. Who wants to live in a place where TRUTH is not allowed? Who wants to live in a place where government controls with lies declared to be the only truth, while reality is denied? Who wants to live where life is not really protected?

When push comes to shove, the TRUTH of who really will be allowed to live out his diabolical plan has been foretold. HIStory declares the TRUTH about honor among such "allies." Who wants to live where they are slaves to a system built and maintained on outright lies and deceit, where there seems no legal way to change it since the legal has been turned into illegal, as if the words were similar in construction as flammable and inflammable?

You want to stifle the legal citizens fleeing your anti-constitutional domain? Why? You want your kingdom filled with people used, abused and bribed to do your bidding and mark your ballots your way but want real citizens, "resident inmates," to pay and live with it?

You want to live in your castles, travel in your elite means of transportation, take from your servants the means to pay for your lifestyle and for reducing your footprint in a game created and controlled by you! I have lived in and watched as you have built your kingdom and manipulated through your very expensive "free" educational, social and "justice" systems. Now you insist the TRUTH not be told? That would be telling a lie by omission of the actual facts!

Patricia Lieder

