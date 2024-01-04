2020 election failures now have been documented!

Evidence long has been in the public domain for some of the undue influences that undoubtedly affected the results of the 2020 presidential election.

For instance, Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus to various elections officials who largely used it to recruit fans of Joe Biden.

Never before in American elections has such an amount of money been involved, and this was entirely outside the regulated channels of normal election spending.

Then there was the FBI's interference.

The agency warned media corporations to suppress very damaging, but proven accurate, information about the Biden family scandals revealed in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop.

That warning came out even as FBI agents knew the information was accurate, and a subsequent polling showed that very likely changed enough votes in swing states to cost President Trump the victory.

Now a report from the Liberty Daily cites a summary of "election fraud" used in the 2020 race.

Pages and pages.

And pages.

"President Donald Trump dropped a summary of the massive, widespread voter fraud that took place in swing states in 2020 in preparation to not only defend himself in court, but to expose the truths that have plagued our nation for three years," the report explained.

"In the 32-page drop, he detailed the evidence that, had it ever been properly adjudicated by uncorrupted judges (if such a thing still exists), the 2020 election would have been corrected. If corporate media had done their job and reported on it, a majority of Americans would have known the election was stolen. Neither happened, so now Trump can only use the information to justify his actions following the election."

The report continued, "Those actions were righteous. As president of the United States, he swore an oath to defend the Constitution. It was under attack from multiple fronts in multiple states, so he tried to fulfill his duty. Unfortunately, he had weak legal representation (sorry to Rudy Giuliani fans but this was too big for him) on top of the corrupt officials engaged in the coverup, so we are where we are today."

Among the details:

A "large" number of ballots sneaked into the vote counting center in Michgan "with no chain of custody in the middle of the night." 289,866 absentee ballots identified as sent to people who never requested them. Officials in Detroit who blocked access for Republican poll watchers, and covered the windows to the room, so that the ballots were counted "in secret." Months after the Pennsylvania results were final, there were 121,240 more votes than voters. and more.

The report said after the election was over, "precincts in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Milwaukee kept counting until the results reached the desired outcome, which was the opposite of the will of the voters. Georgia went from having a total of 4.7 million votes, already a record for the state, according to Brad Raffensperger’s count on Nov. 4, to certifying almost 5 million. This was 300,000 more votes than what the top elections official claimed were cast in the Election."

The Liberty Daily expressed thanks to online commentator KanekoaTheGreat for the social media postings with the details:

🚨JUST IN - President Trump Releases Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States Introduction: It has often been repeated there is “no evidence” of fraud in the 2020 Election. In actuality, there is no evidence Joe Biden won. Ongoing… pic.twitter.com/B9PVattbic — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 3, 2024

JUST IN - President Trump Releases Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States PENNSYLVANIA🚨 • Pennsylvania was called by 80,555 votes. • Months after the election, there were 121,240 more votes than voters, according to the Pennsylvania… pic.twitter.com/QFo5azJ9iE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 3, 2024

JUST IN - President Trump Releases Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States MICHIGAN🚨 • Michigan was called by 154,188 votes. • A record 5,579,317 votes were cast and certified in Michigan in the 2020 General Election, the highest… pic.twitter.com/atOCKOpyEq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 3, 2024

