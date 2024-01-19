2024 should be a great year for the millstone business

Rejoice over her, thou heaven, and ye holy apostles and prophets; for God hath avenged you on her.

And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.

And the voice of harpers, and musicians, and of pipers, and trumpeters, shall be heard no more at all in thee; and no craftsman, of whatsoever craft he be, shall be found any more in thee; and the sound of a millstone shall be heard no more at all in thee;

– Revelation 18:20-22 KJV

The Rapture Rug business may be a bit slow these days, or perhaps it depends upon how prepared you like to be. God is fond of sowing and reaping, times and seasons, as His timepieces. He left Himself outside of time, but kept us inside of time. While He sees the end from the beginning, we see only the present circumstances. The Father has His appointed times for humanity, and each of us individually. Why should the end times be any different?

While the Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast get all the attention from end times Christians, the Bride has not yet had the chance to show Her Beloved exactly what she can do with a broken and hurting world. Are these the fields that are "white unto harvest" the Bible speaks about as we approach the end times?

As Christians, we know that Jesus can fix the world. The confusion arises when drug addicts, the demon-oppressed and those in need of healing in their bodies find their way into a local church. Will they find the love and power of God to heal their bodies and minds, or will they hear a rousing sermon that admonishes them to do better at being good?

The revival that so many of us feel we are approaching will have to lean heavily on a Bride who is unprepared for what faces her. She is stepping into not just a revival, but she is entering the Third Great Awakening. God is awakening the entire world to His Reality.

To what are we awakening? Churches have largely ignored evil in our world. Pastors admonish their flocks to follow Jesus in their own lives, but problems with evil in the world are not so much church people leaving paltry tips at lunch tables after the sermon. It is the church's cowardice or complacency in confronting evil in our world, our governments, our schools and a host of other institutions in our nations.

By now all of us should be aware of the problems a church looking the other way in the presence of evil gives rise to. Children don't know which bathroom to use at school because parents, especially those who are Christian, never pushed back against woke school boards and school administrators. Honestly, what do you think the world is going to be like for your grandchildren if you let these educational morons run the world?

Yet even more important than holding the line against woke wannabes in educational robes, is showing the way into a better world. Schools need the God of the Bible in their classrooms; both teachers and children. They don't need sacrifices to their little-g gods or self-anointed big-tech moguls.

Can God change all this? Of course; he can change it all with less than lifting His little finger. So why doesn't He just fix it?

This is the Bride's time. Her marriage truly has been "made in Heaven." But to become a Bride without spot or wrinkle she still has to learn how to deal with evil, and replace it with good. Both her Betrothed and her heavenly Father stand ready to help her, but she has to ask. Even before the wedding, the Bridegroom has already given the Bride His name, which is above every name and which defeats every evil.

But the Bride has to believe! Belief activates her power and Her moral authority. The Bride will prevail over her enemies and over her Beloved's enemies. Do churches today seem like they have forgotten that Our Father is a Supernatural God? Many churches seem to act like God is simply a bigger and more powerful version of us. Do some actually believe that our technology is so impressive that it will soon overtake God?

The millstone-bound surely do believe just exactly that! They think they're destined to rule and reign using mankind's technology, the throne upon which they have seated themselves. It will not endure the shaking caused by the first millstone rolling toward the sea.

The ancient gods the millstone-bound worship are not God's competitors, for He "has no rival, and He has no Equal." How many times do the dim bulbs in humanity have to learn the same lesson? How many times do we have to let them relearn at our expense? If the dim bulbs want to "play God," they will first have to overcome the real one. A lesson in the cost of failure is about to be delivered to the most recent recruits. It has been summarized for us here:

"If anyone causes one of these little ones – those who believe in me – to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea" (Matthew 18:6 NIV).

Yes, they should never have touched the children. God will not be mocked. Beware of the rumbling warnings you hear along the road. The millstone business will be booming in 2024.

Earth's Final Kingdom, Vol. 4, by Craige McMillan

