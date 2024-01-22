A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
34-year-old woman blames smartphone addiction for 'severe' chronic shoulder pain

'I went to bed fine and woke up in agony'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:17pm
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- ROSCOMMON, Ireland — A 34-year-old woman from Ireland has developed chronic shoulder pain so severe that it prevents her from even sleeping. What’s causing the issue? She believes it’s her phone.

Michelle Waldron has sought emergency medical care 10 times for this issue, yet painkillers have proven ineffective. Now, she is considering Botox injections as a potential solution to alleviate the pain, which has become so debilitating that it hinders her ability to complete simple daily tasks.

Before noticing the pain, Michelle estimates she spent approximately four hours each day using her phone.

